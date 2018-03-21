Highland team finishes 9th at state bowling tournament

Highland’s Lenny Casabura, a freshman, and Brooke Harris, a sophomore, attended the New York State bowling tournament prior to this year, but they did so as members of an all-section team.

This year, Highland qualified for the small schools tournament as the only one of its kind in Section 9, and both the boys and girls finished in ninth place at Syracuse’s OnCenter, March 10-11.

“If we are going to continue being a small school, I want to give them the opportunity to see the state competition,” said Theresa Eckert, Highland coach. “That’s why we went as a small school.”

Casabura was fourth in the state tournament with a 181.50 average, shooting a 214 in the final of his six-game series. Harris finished in 22nd place with a 1.45.83 average through seven games, and her best game was a 158.

They came home with their results, but while there, they played in a facility temporarily set up with lanes for the state competition. And this was unlike anything they ever experienced in a bowling alley setting when they attended the tournament before.

“It calmed us,” said Casabura,”because we weren’t as confined.”

Harris, too, was impressed by the facility, where food odors, such as those created by French fries, didn’t circulate as they do in a bowling alley.

“It was much different,” she said. “It was so clean. We walked in, and our jaws dropped.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com