Maloney to hold community forum on gun violence in schools

After a school shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida killed 17 children, and the threat of gun violence closed Poughkeepsie Public Schools for two days, Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) will hold a public forum on gun violence in schools with students, parents, teachers and law enforcement officials. Rep. Maloney has received invitations to various “March for Our Lives” events around the Hudson Valley as well as letters from high school students asking for meetings regarding gun violence. The forum will be held this Saturday, March 3rd from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Family Partnership Center Auditorium at 29 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

“After all these shootings across the country, the threat of gun violence is now hitting very close to home and we just have to get the community together to address it,” said Rep. Maloney. “I look forward to meeting with folks from across the Hudson Valley this weekend to hear their ideas for making our schools safer.”

Rep. Maloney supports federal efforts to combat the gun violence epidemic, including: improving the National Instant Background Check System (NICS), implementing universal background checks and closing the gun show loophole, as well as repealing the Dickey Amendment, which has prevented research on gun violence at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Rep. Maloney has cosponsored several bills to achieve these goals, but is also interested in hearing from members of the community on additional measures that should be taken to protect our children. Rep. Maloney also met with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in his Washington office this week.

