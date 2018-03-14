Marlborough develops a ‘to do’ list

Recently the Marlborough Town Board compiled several ambitious “to do” lists of work items and projects for review. The lists will serve as a guide for the future revitalization of the hamlets of Marlboro and Milton and the Rte 9W corridor.

The Town Board indicated that projects on the lists “reflect major building projects for the town, infrastructure improvements, departmental improvements, or long-standing projects that have not been completed due to funding constraints.”

Councilman Howard Baker assembled the lists for the full board’s consideration.

“With the Committed/In Progress projects I just tried to list the ones I think we said we’re definitely going to do and we have funding for,” he said.

The committed list includes, in part, Marlboro Hamlet sidewalks for $250,000; Marlboro Hamlet Parking using the Supply Chain lot; work on the lower section of the Milton Landing Park by tapping a 2004 NYS Parks and Recreation grant of $100,000; look at the Marlboro Mills Waterfall Walkway using a $10,000 grant; work on the Rte 9W Sewer Extension Phase I with a $250,000 grant; finish the exterior painting of the Milton Train Station using a $150,000 grant; complete the Rte 9W corridor study; investigate the feasibility of town garbage districts and the placement of a solar farm at the transfer station; and purchase AV equipment for the town courtroom, to name a few.

Baker also sought the board’s input on numerous items that have not yet received their commitment: Gateways near St. Mary’s and at Purdy’s North; Lighting improvements in both hamlets; tree planting; intersection improvements in Marlboro and Milton, especially the Rte. 9W and Milton Turnpike area as per the Rte. 9W Study and Safe Routes to School Plan; re-submission for CFA grants for the Lower and Upper Sections of the Milton Landing Park along with the rebuilding of the Milton Pier; establish the Greenway Trail water head at Marlboro; revisit construction of a Youth Center/Drop in facility; develop a five-year plan for managing the town’s fund balance and establish a plan for town wide beautification and the removal of “zombie” properties.

The full list is available from the Town Clerk.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com