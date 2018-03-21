Steve Smith leads the field at Shamrock Scramble

It was hovering around 20 degrees Sunday, under a bright morning sun when runners took off from Wallkill Middle School during the hamlet’s annual 5K Shamrock Scramble.

Steve Smith, then, made brisk work of the next quarter hour, crossing the finish line first near the firehouse with a time of 15:50. Smith worked his way through the crowd for his first victory, during this third try, since 2014.

“I wasn’t that rushed to get going,” said Smith, a 2014 Pine Bush grad and former Bushmen distance runner.

Jaelin Edwards, a Pine Bush senior and distance runner, finished fourth with a time of 17:30. Edwards said the course had different types of terrain before finishing in the center of the hamlet.

“The course was hilly with straight (stretches) for the most part,” he said.

Early in the afternoon, after the race, residents gathered for a parade to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend. And the parade is a benefactor of the race.

“That’s how it started,” said Joanne Warren, an organizer of the Shamrock Scramble.

The race began more than 30 years ago to help the parade, and it also benefits a local food pantry and funds scholarships at Wallkill High School.

About 260 pre-registered for the race. The race results were not available at the press time.

