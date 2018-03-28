SUNY Orange hosts student art show

Believe it or not—Spring is officially here! And one of the happenings at SUNY Orange that heralds this season of rebirth is the annual student and faculty art show.

This year marks the 14th consecutive year of the annual show. Entitled ARTrageous, the exhibit collectively celebrates the expansive array of creative visual arts at SUNY Orange. Artworks are extremely varied and include drawing, painting, two dimensional and three dimensional design, comic book illustration, collages of mixed media; computer graphics; photography both traditional and digital as well as works in new media.

The student artists express their talents by sharing their artworks with the college community and the community-at-large and in so doing, demonstrate the multi-faceted course offerings. The faculty section of the show testifies to the diversity in skills, technique, interests of, and media used by these working artists.

The exhibit of nearly 300 works is on view in Orange Hall Gallery April 2 – 30. Student works are displayed on the main floor while faculty artworks are exhibited in the Loft.

During the Opening Reception, which is scheduled from 2 -4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, music students will showcase their talents when several will perform solo and in small ensembles.

The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

In addition, the gallery is open during April performances in the William and Helen Richards Theatre in Orange Hall: Fridays April 6 and 13 until 9 p.m., Saturdays April 7, 14, and 21 from 7 to 9:30 p.m., and Sundays April 8 and 15, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The presentation of the exhibit is a combined effort of the professors and staff of the Arts and Communication Department in cooperation with Cultural Affairs.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues (GPS: 24 Grandview Ave) on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange.