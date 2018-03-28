Town of Newburgh to get $1.8M to improve water quality

The Town of Newburgh will receive $1.8 million from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection for improvements to the water-filtration system at Chadwick Lake. The lake reservoir will serve as the town’s primary source of drinking water during the shutdown of the Delaware Aqueduct in 2022.

“They want to make sure communities that buy water from them can be self-sufficient during the shutdown,” said Town of Newburgh Supervisor Gil Piaquadio.

Currently, the town relies on both the lake and the Delaware Aqueduct for drinking water. The aqueduct is scheduled to close down for more than six months while a new bypass is constructed as part of the aqueduct system under the Hudson River.

“To respond to the demand for water, a new tunnel will be activated under the Hudson River in 2022,” said town water department Chief Operator John Egitto. “When the new bypass tunnel is completed under the river, it requires the aqueduct to shut down until the connections are made.”

“It could be offline for six to eight months,” he said. “Because of that, the town will have to rely on the Chadwick Lake Filter Plant and purchasing water from the Town of New Windsor to make up the deficit. So, it’s critical that the town makes sure the water at Chadwick Lake is reliable and robust as possible.”

Upgrades will include water-quality monitoring equipment, a new clarifier and a powdered-activated carbon system. “Powdered-activated carbon is added at the front end of the treatment plant,” Egitto explained. “It removes different organics that may be in the water.” This type of filtration addresses taste and odor issues, and summertime algal growth, in particular, Egitto said.

According to a town press release, the DEP will reimburse the town with a total of $1,823,900 for work on the project. Once the upgrades are completed, the filtration plant is expected to supply up to 2.7 million gallons of drinking water per day.

The town hopes to put the project out to bid this year and complete the work by mid-year in 2019, said Piaquadio.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com