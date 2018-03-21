Village Elections

Leahy wins 5th term in Maybrook

Despite a relatively light turnout, Dennis Leahy was re-elected to his fifth term as mayor Tuesday in the Maybrook Village election.

Leahy, first elected in 2008, defeated challenger Thomas Starro by a margin of 278-104 in votes cast at the village senior center. His running mates – Trustee Robert Pritchard and newcomer Daryl Capozzoli – were also winners with 243 and 262 votes respectively. They defeated Joseph Byrne and Joshua Tyrrell, who drew 149 and 93 votes respectively. They ran on the Maybrook United ticket, along with Capozzoli.

Roepe re-elected Montgomery Justice

Incumbent Andrew Roepe has been elected as village justice in a three-way race.

This year’s village election marked the first time Roepe has faced competition since 2013. He won with 244 votes, defeated challengers Andrew Lenane (118) and Maria Beltrametti (75).

Beltrametti, a former mayoral candidate, said she favored dissolving the village justice court. Roepe said that could only be done by a public referendum, and only when the term of the sitting judge expired.

Roepe was elected to a four-year term.

Three unopposed in Walden

The race for Walden Village Trustee saw three candidates run unopposed in the village. Larry Kraus led the field with 78 votes, while Incumbent John Ramns tallied 70 votes and Dan Svarczkopf received 60 votes.