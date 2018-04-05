5th-inning outburst sinks Vikings

One rough inning was enough to sink the Valley Central baseball team.

After taking an early lead, the Vikings surrendered 3 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and suffered a 3-2 loss to the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders on Thursday afternoon.

“It was a good high school baseball game, 3-2, against a quality club,” Valley Central coach Eric Bartle said.

The Vikings got their runs in the first and third innings of Monroe-Woodbury starting pitcher Connor Olson.

Seth Logan walked in the first inning with two outs and then came around to score on Chandler Toth’s RBI single. Valley Central added another run in the third inning when Shane Cuevas walked, took second base on an errant pickoff throw and then scored on two wild pitches.

For four innings that was all Murphy needed, but things started coming apart on him in the fifth.

Olson led off the inning with a single to right field and then pinch runner Peter Mastropolo stole second base and came around to score on Brett Rende’s single up the middle.

After a walk to Stephen Campione and a sacrifice bunt by Aidan Diltz, Daveas Espinal singled home two runs to give the Crusaders (2-0) a 3-2 lead.

“That’s what happens,” Bartle said. “You have to focus on all hitters. You have to know what to do ahead of time before the ball is hit. We make that one play up the middle, it’s a 2-2 game instead of a 3-2 game.”

The Vikings’ offense disappeared after the third inning. Matt Borriello led off the fourth inning with an infield hit, but that was the last hit for Valley Central (1-2) in the game.

Logan drew a walk in the fifth for the Vikings’ only other base runner, and Espinal struck out the side to end the game.

“Kevin and Jimmy (Murphy) both pitched well,” Bartle said. “We just didn’t make the plays when we had to and didn’t get the big hit.”

By Mike Zummo