Armed officers to be in all Pine Bush schools

An updated 2018-2019 budget for Pine Bush schools now includes armed officers in all buildings.

The additional security at each school includes a full time Student Resource Officer (SRO) at the high school, armed retired police officers in all other schools and two part time security aides at Crispell Middle School and one security aide at Circleville Middle School.

The changes come several weeks after the preliminary budget raised concerns with parents of Pine Bush elementary students. The initial proposed budget did not include a SRO or any other armed officer at any elementary schools.

Although not SROs, officers who will be placed in the elementary and middle schools will still be armed, retired police officers. The only difference is expense, says Pine Bush Superintendent of Schools Tim Mains.

“The SRO is a full-time sworn officer,” says Mains. “So because they’re full-time, that makes them a lot more expensive…. So if we contract with the sheriff’s office, then we’re reimbursing…for the cost of that officer. That being the salary, their health insurance, all of the benefits that come with a full-time hire. The SRO also is required to go to, I believe, it’s 10 days of training to be certified as an SRO. That’s a very specific set of training that’s available for a law enforcement officer to complete. So, at the high school that person, because they’re full-time, is dedicated to the high school. The same face, the same person is there everyday. At the other six schools, in order to be able to pull this off at an affordable rate, the county was the first agency to respond and give us an offer. They would hire, basically, retired police officers who agreed to be hired back part-time and put on a uniform again.”

Mains says since they will be retired and part-time, the officers will have two restrictions: they cannot work more than 1,040 hours a year and cannot earn more than $30,000 a year. This will allow different officers in different schools, since one officer will be exceeding the maximum salary cap if patrolling the same school everyday.

The district will hire eight to 12 officers altogether for the six schools: Circleville Elementary School, Circleville Middle School, Crispell Middle School, E.J. Russell Elementary School, Pakanasink Elementary School and Pine Bush Elementary School.

Mains says the district has received formal proposals from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Town of Wallkill, and an informal proposal from the Town of Crawford.

“What we anticipate being able to do is to contract with either Orange County Sheriff’s Department or with the Town of Crawford or the Town of Wallkill,” says Mains. “Those three law enforcement agencies all have the capacity…to help hire and screen the folks that would work basically part-time for them and then by putting a combination of part-time officers at a full-time presence of people in our schools in uniform and with the ability to make arrests and to intervene in a crisis or emergency and to help us respond with people who use the Speak Up app or the Speak Up email to give us information about things that we should be concerned about, they can help us investigate and follow up on some of those reports to determine whether or not they’re valid.”

Staffing changes are also taking place for the 2018-2019 school year. The district is eliminating one elementary teacher and one social studies teacher due to enrollment. Two literacy coaches, two English as a New Language teachers, one behavioral specialist and one Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Coach are being added to the budget.

This brings the proposed budget to the amount of $116,178,996. The approved budget for the 2017-2018 school year was $114,243,524, a $1,935,472 dollar change and 1.69% change.

The 2018-2019 budget will be presented at the May 15 annual district meeting where voters will vote on the budget and election of board members.

By Jaspreet Gill

jgill@tcnewspapers.com