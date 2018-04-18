Assemblyman mourned by colleagues and constituents

At 2 a.m. on Sunday morning April 15 NYS Assemblyman Frank Skartados [D-Milton] passed away at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, surrounded by family and friends, according to his Chief of Staff Steve Gold.

In January Skartados was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and was admitted to the hospital on March 24 because of pain and respiratory issues due to his illness.

Skartados, the seventh of eight children, was born on the Greek island of Astypalaia in the Aegean Sea. He grew up on a small farm where he helped his father with a variety of chores.

On July 4, 1970, at the age of 14, Skartados arrived in New York City with his mother. He graduated from George Washington High School in the Washington Heights section in upper Manhattan. He eventually owned a restaurant, which provided the needed funding for him to to attend SUNY New Paltz, graduating with honors with a degree in Political Science. While earning his degree, Skartados worked at the Commandant’s Office of the New York Military Academy in Cornwall, NY. He continued his education at the State University of California at Sacramento. Receiving a Master’s Degree in International Studies. The later served an Internship at the United Nations Center Against Apartheid. He became a proud citizen of the United States on November 24, 1976.

Skartados returned to the Military Academy, serving as Chairman of the Health Department and taught American History and Environmental Studies. After eight years in academia, Skartados devoted himself to renovating properties in downtown Poughkeepsie and built the Aegean Entertainment Center, the largest of its kind between Albany and New York City.

Skartados served four-plus terms in the New York State Legislature, starting in January 2009. The 104th district encompasses the cities of Newburgh, Beacon and Poughkeepsie and the towns of Newburgh, Marlborough and Lloyd.

Gold noted that, “Frank was proud to have the only district whose cities and towns all bordered the Hudson River. Consequently, he focused his energy on environmental threats, including ship anchorages and the proposed Pilgrim Pipeline.”

In his first year in office Skartados secured $6 million that was used to complete the Walkway Over the Hudson and later obtained additional funding for a mixed-use vehicular trail bridge along the Hudson/Fishkill Creek in Beacon and two waterfront parks on the west bank of the river.

Skartados also was focused on ways to help Law Enforcement, local Fire Departments and municipalities, procuring grant money for fire trucks, police cars, snow plows, emergency vehicles, school buses, hospital equipment as well as funds for anti-gun violence programs and educational technology equipment. He was able to obtain additional money used to build the new Highland Public Library and for improvements and infrastructure for the Highland Landing Park.

Gold said Skartados secured $4 million in emergency state aid for the Marlboro School district during a recent crisis period due to the power plant bankruptcy issues.

Gold said Skartados was a long-time supporter of education.

“Frank took a special interest in the quality of our grade school system and sponsored legislation designed to bring personalized teaching back to schools after the examples of success in the United States and Finland,” he said.

Gold said Skartados was proud to serve with his colleagues in the New York State Assembly in Albany, which he referred to as the “people’s house.”

Gold noted that Skartados was a farmer at heart, living on a small farm in Milton, “where he raised goats, sheep and chickens for pleasure. Most of all Frank was proud of his teenage daughter Alyssa, who would often sing at events that Frank attended.” Alyssa will graduate from high school in June.

Ulster County Legislator Richard Gerentine said Skartados “was a very genuine person and very down to earth.” He remembers Skartados as an elected official who looked out for his community, bringing money, “to different organizations throughout the district.” He said Skartados was successful in obtaining more state aid money for the Marlboro School District, additional funding for the roadways in town and for the rehabilitation of the Milton Train Station.

Upon learning of Skartados’ passing, Marlborough Supervisor Al Lanzetta said Skartados, “cared for his neighbors and made sure to find out the Community’s needs and addressed them. He brought tax relief to the overburdened school district, sewer, utilities and sidewalks to the business community, and improvements for the quality of life, including increased recreational opportunities for our residents.”

Former Congressman Chris Gibson crossed paths with Skartados on many occasions.

“I greatly enjoyed the community events we did together in southern Ulster County, especially “Meet Me in Marlboro” days where Frank was a fixture. Frank was a true character who loved life and his constituents [and] he worked very hard for them,” he said.

NYS Sen. Bill Larkin said Skartados was more than just a fellow public servant but a genuine friend.

“He was the type of individual who truly cared about those he represented,” Larkin said. “Frank’s legacy lives on through our collective actions and through his family and friends that knew him best.”

In a statement, the Hudson Valley Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO called Skartados a “friend of labor and of the working people – an Assemblyman who has been an advocate for workers, schools, and the environment.”

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney [D-NY 18] said Skartados, “leaves a proud legacy as a fighter for the people he loved and a voice for many who had none…Frank came to America as a young man, worked to pay his way through school, built a business and won election to represent his neighbors in the State House. If that’s not the American Dream, I don’t know what is.”

Marlboro School Superintendent Michael Brooks said Skartados, “had such a joy of doing well by kids that our schools benefited by everything that Frank did. He also made himself so accessible and was just such a wonderful man. He will be sorely missed by this community. He also had a special spot for Veterans; he just treated people so well.”

Lloyd Supervisor Paul Hansut said although he and Skartados were from different political parties, “both of us in some ways had the same philosophy; it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, it was just trying to do the right thing. He was just a real nice guy. He was a true friend of mine and a true friend of the residents of the Town of Lloyd.”

Newburgh City Manager Michael G. Ciaravino met the Assemblyman in 2014 when the two drove up to Albany to advocate for a casino in the area. He said Skartados’ immigrant story “was no small accomplishment.”

Ciaravino said Skartados never put on airs as some politicians do “who are filled with self-importance.” He said Skartados, “always gave me the impression that he was in the trenches with the rest of us and was always trying to work in a practical manner to advance the common goals of society.”

Ulster County Legislator Herb Litts said his interaction with Skartados was always on a bi-partisan basis “and on many levels.” Litts recalled that he often teased Skartados “about his multi-million dollar farming operation,” and Skartados never failed to ask him for updates on the Tappan Zee Bridge, which Litts worked on in an engineering capacity.

“If I asked him if the state could help with the rail trail or whatever it was, he would always listen and say I’ll see what I can do. Most of the time he came across on his word and was able to get the town or whatever the project was, some funding,” Litts said.

U. S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer released a statement on the simultaneous loss of Skartados and of Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy, who also passed away on Sunday.

“Today was a double loss for the Hudson Valley; both Assemblyman Frank Skartados and Mayor Judy Kennedy fought every single day to better the lives and communities for residents living in the Hudson Valley and beyond. My most sincere condolences to their family and friends. Both Frank and Judy will be missed dearly,” he said.

