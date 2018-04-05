Bank Robbery at TD Bank

On April 5th 2018 at approximately 10:00 a.m. the TD Bank, located at 800 Broadway in the City of Newburgh, was robbed by an unknown male. No weapon was displayed or mentioned during this incident, the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The suspect fled on foot, westbound on Broadway, and entered into a white vehicle near 17K and the Town of Newburgh line.

Anyone with information on the captioned individual or vehicle is urged to contact the City of Newburgh police department at (845)561-3131. No further information is being released at this time.