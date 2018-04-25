Bushmen top Dukes, battle cancer

Matt Dubois had just taken over on the pitching mound and put out a major fire.

After bailing the Bushmen out of major trouble in the fifth inning to keep the games tied, Andrew Bandura found an empty spot in right-center field for a game-winning single in the Bushmen’s 4-3 win over the Iron Dukes in the Newburgh Free Academy Strike-Out Cancer Classic.

Each game of the three-game showcase raised awareness for different types of cancer. The Bushmen wore white shirts in pre-game warm-ups for lung cancer.

“It was a great game overall. It was a great cause to come out today and play,” Pine Bush coach Matt Boffalo said. “Always glad to help out a Section IX kid.”

The Section IX kid in question was Newburgh’s Ryan Danyluk, who finished treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January.

But the Bushmen were only in position to win the game in the seventh inning due to Dubois’ work in the fifth. He relieved Jacob Martin with two on and none out. He picked a runner off second base and then struck out the next two batters.

“It helped a lot,” Dubois said of the pickoff. “It got us an out and got us a runner off second base.”

Dubois then finished off the game retiring the next six batters, striking out three in the last two innings.

“I was just trying to throw strikes and hit my spots,” Dubois said. “I got in a groove.”

The Iron Dukes jumped on the Bushmen, scoring single runs in the second and third innings.

Trevor Taylor got Marlboro’s first run home when he bunted the ball past Pine Bush starting pitcher Cole Hentschel, chasing home Mike Paolo. Marlboro got their second run on Brandon Mahusky’s RBI double.

“Marlboro came out and they did a great job,” Boffalo said. “It was a tight game and it could have gone either way.”

Pine Bush took its first lead of the day, scoring three runs in the fifth inning.

Zach Smith singled and scored on a wild pitch and then Devin Moore boomed a two-run double, giving the Bushmen a 3-2 lead.

“We started having a little bit better at-bats,” Boffalo said. “The ball fell good for us there. Dubois came in and started throwing strikes and that’s all we needed.”

However, Marlboro drew even when Mahusky reached on an error.

“We have a lot of games coming up,” Boffalo said. “We just have to watch our arms and make sure we keep playing good baseball.”

By Mike Zummo