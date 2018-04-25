Choral society celebrates spring with new music

Our name implies that we focus on “classical” choral music, but folks might not consider that genre is always expanding,” said Classic Choral Society’s artistic director and conductor, Janiece Kohler. “This season we will showcase a small number of contemporary choral composers in a modest sampling of their works – all 21st century compositions – all exhibiting diversity of style and respecting especially beautiful lyrics.”

Norwegian Ola Gjeilo’s beautiful Ubi caritas et amor draws inspiration from Maurice Duruflé’s version of the traditionally chanted text but, Kohler noted, “Gjeilo has created an exquisite piano improvisation around the choir (realized by pianist Dr. Ruthanne Schempf, working directly from the composer’s transcription), moving the music into another realm altogether.” Two shorter works from Gjeilo feature unique instrumental accompaniment as well: Evening Prayer (a setting of words by St. Augustine of Hippo) will feature saxophonist Bill Powers; while Gjelio’s setting for the Gloria from the Ordinary of the mass is for women’s voices and one-piano-four-hands (Schempf is joined by Dr. Jonathan B. Hall). Eric Whitacre has become a fixture in choral music over the past two decades, bringing the world its first “virtual choir” online. “The Seal Lullaby is the first of his works Classic Choral Society has performed,” said Kohler, “and I believe it is one of his most beautiful. He’s set Rudyard Kipling’s touching poem to a dreamy, rocking melody that is charming and intimate.”

Another young Norwegian composer will have four of his works featured: Kim André Arnesen is currently the most popular choral composer in his native country, even as he is gaining recognition around the world for his distinctive works. In There We Shall Rest, the early fifth century words of St. Augustine about the gift of peace are presented in a richly dramatic setting. “Arnesen has collaborated with noted Welsh poet and librettist Euan Tait, and the result is some of the most extraordinary choral music produced today,” said Kohler, “We will share four Arnesen/Tait works with our audience this spring, with plans for a large-scale work in the future.” The selection includes The Gift I’ll Leave You, Searching Love (featuring Classic Choral Society mezzo-soprano Mariella Collinsworth), and, The Singer’s Dance (featuring Choral Society soprano Aileen Mahoney). The last of the Arnesen/Tait pieces, Flight Song features text describing the interaction between choral singers and their conductor – who knows how to draw music out of them. “The poem and the music are a wonderful expression of the effort the singers and I make to bring music to life – it’s been one of our favorite selections to sing this season,” said Kohler.

An extended work presented on this spring’s program is Songs and Sonnets, in which the words of William Shakespeare are set to music by the late jazz pianist George Shearing – the chorus supported by piano (Schempf) and double bass (Analise Reed). “This composition is magical,” said Kohler, “the words are playful, and arranged to be lively and fun – a very modern take on very old words, and we think it will have our guests tapping their toes!” Local members of Classic Choral Society include Cecilia Kramer of Walden; Signe Richardson, and Judy Staff of Pine Bush; Tom Liotta and James Mahoney of New Hampton; Claire Leonard, Debra Scott, and Gloria Kingstrom of Goshen; Nancy Karp of Otisville; Sylvia Pinto, Sara Simas, and Margarita Ostergaard of Middletown; Linda Smith, Steve Hines, and Pat Collopy of New Windsor; Claudia DeFrancesco, Beverly Persky, and Carolyn and Ross Topliff of Newburgh; Paul Wasmund, Kris MacMillin, and Marybeth O’Hara of Campbell Hall.

Performances are on Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (58 W. Main St., Middletown) and on Sunday, May 6 at 4 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2 Old Dominion Rd., Blooming Grove). No tickets are required; free-will donations are appreciated at intermission. “From its very beginning in 1959, Classic Choral Society was created to give everyone easy access concerts that highlight great choral music,” said Janiece Kohler, “That’s why we don’t sell tickets or charge admission at the door. We want to fill the seats with our families and with friends – old and new. It is our gift to the community.”

For more info: ClassicChoralSociety.org, (845) 713-4543, Facebook, YouTube, and ClassicChoral@hvc.rr.com.