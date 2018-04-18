Dukes roll over Highland for 5th straight win

Highland’s baseball team had closed the gap to 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday. Tyler Dequarto had just hit a two-run single off Marlboro’s Sam Mongelli after the Dukes reliever came in the with bases-loaded.

Mongelli fanned two in that inning to limit the damage. When Mongelli came up in the seventh, with Marlboro leading 10-7, he hit a very long shot with a pair of runners on base to left field toward the high school on the Huskies fenceless field.

The shot turned into a three-run homer, and the Dukes left Highland with a 13-5 victory to improve to 5-0.

“I just ran out of the box to there as fast as possible,” said Mongelli, of his home run.

Mongelli then finished off the Huskies in the bottom of the seventh inning by striking out the side.

“I was just hitting my spots and had a lot of confidence in my defense,” said Mongelli.

The Dukes jumped out early with a 5-0 lead in the first inning with a run scored off a hit batter with bases loaded, and RBI-singles from Mongelli and Brendan Mahusky, Marlboro’s starter. Eric Grzechowski also hit a two-run single in the bottom of the inning to give the Dukes a big early lead.

Max Vidal singled home a run in third for Highland before Tyler Dequarto cut the lead to 5-3 with a two-run triple in the fifth inning. The Dukes picked up two runs in the sixth with a ground out RBI and a passed ball before Dequarto hit a two-run single in the sixth to keep it close again at 7-5.

Nik Turner took the ball in relief for Highland to open the seventh, and the Dukes unloaded on him for six runs that culminated with Mongelli’s long shot to left field.

“We ran out of steam with our pitchers in the last inning,” said John Manganiello, Highland’s coach.

Highland dropped to 1-2 after a pair of close games earlier in the week, one a victory and one a loss.

“I like the way our team fights,” said Manganiello. “These games make us better, they really do.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com