Dukes win first two games of the year

Marlboro’s baseball team ended the 2017 season with a loss in the Section 9, Class B title game to Rondout in Saugerties.

But during the first week of April, which was frequented by winter, the Dukes managed to play a pair of games to start the season 2-0.

The Dukes opened with a 3-2 victory over Valley Central, and Thursday, on a cold, blustery day, the Dukes went five innings at home and used three pitchers in a combined 11-0 no-hitter over Red Hook.

“It feels good. It shows the depth in our pitching staff,” said Sam Mongelli, Marlboro’s starter against Red Hook. “We threw three guys yesterday and three different guys today.”

Mongelli, 4-for-4 at the plate, fanned four over three innings, and he was relieved by Fred Callo in the fourth. Mike Paolo pitched the fifth inning to shut down the Raiders.

“Today is a first league game,” said John Morrissey, Marlboro’s coach, “so it very important to win the league and conference games.”

As the defense did its job on the field and on the mound, the bats scattered the ball across the field. Trevor Taylor helped the Dukes with a pair of RBI.

“That’s our philosophy. Put the ball in play and make them make the plays – and try to be aggressive on the bases,” said Morrissey “And I think we did that well today.”

And the pitching staff showed its depth and potential during a week when the weather was unfavorable to the game.

“They threw strikes and kept the ball around the plate,” said Morrissey. “We had them swinging a lot, and we made plays, too.”

By Bond Brungard

