Gael Appler honored by Milton Engine Company

The Milton Engine Company No. 1 recently held their annual Inspection Dinner at Christo’s Catering in Poughkeepsie.

John McElrath Sr. offered the invocation.

“We thank you for the opportunity tonight to acknowledge and recognize the outstanding contributions that the volunteers of this department have made to their community. We also give thanks for the blessings this association has received for its leaders, for its membership but most of all for its spirit,” he said.

A moment of silence followed in memory of Gerry Cocozza Sr. and Joe Galante, who answered their last calls in 2017.

Chief Gael Appler Jr. said 2017 was “special and thank God it’s over.”

“We watched our firehouse be updated to a modern, spacious facility and we hosted our second Ulster County parade, both in the same year, it was pretty amazing,” he said. “For those of us involved in the project, the planning and the day to day decisions, I am very glad it’s over and I’m glad we’re still friends after it. To each firefighter who had to move every book, binder, chair, desk and paperweight in that firehouse, possibly a dozen times, never again I promise you that, except the shed still needs to be cleaned out and moved one more time.” Appler said as the summer approached the air conditioning was off line and dust covered their desks as meetings went ahead hoping the project would end in their lifetimes.

Appler thanked Dane Mannese for his five year commitment and an endless number of meetings that successfully brought the Ulster County parade to Milton – “Thank you Dane, you did a great job.” Appler thanked his line officers, “who are all brothers of mine,” and kidded the social officers, “because we can blame them for every problem that we have.” In addition, he thanked the Fire Commissioners, “who we can blame too, all of whom are an integral part of the cog of our fire department. The current district board provides resources to keep us at the top of our game.”

Appler tipped his hat to the Ladies Auxiliary for their steadfast dedication to the department and to older veteran firefighters who help train the newer crew, adding, “As we all know good firefighters never stop learning.”

Appler said the apparatus operators always take the brunt of criticism at fire calls, “but they are one of the most valuable components of a successful operation.”

Appler thanked the Marlborough Police Department and Mobile Life Support Services.

“We work together all the time and you never know when and you never know how bad [but] they always make our jobs easy as it can be,” he said.

Appler thanked their sister companies in Marlboro, Highland, Clintondale, Esopus and Middlehope for providing backup assistance at a moment’s notice.

“Congrats to everyone here with the determination to serve this community for decades,” he said. “You carry on the legacy and the tradition and service that is the volunteer fire service. Thank you all,” he concluded.

1st Assistant Chief Stephen Kneeter said in 2017 the Milton Fire Company responded to 98 calls, “which is kind of a good year for us”; man hours responding to fire calls totaled 3,079, “which equals about 60 hours per week per firefighter. He said the members turn out for numerous training and special functions, such as basic interior firefighter operations and Firefighter I and II, flash over training, systems and search teams and firefighter survival and confined space and chemical suicide training. In addition, they take a basic rescue technician class and county Fire Chiefs Association seminars and a solar class.

Gael Appler Sr. was honored for his 50 years of service to the Milton Engine Company.

“I never thought I’d reach 50 years, kind of thought I’d be underground by now [but] if the grass smells good, we’ll keep going,” he said with a smile. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of my 50 years.” He thanked all of the line officers, past and present, saying, “I’m still alive because of them and we’re all still alive because we train, we work and we do it and it’s a great thing.” He joked, saying, “nobody has to worry about riding in a truck with me, I’m too old.”

Legislator Mary Beth Maio presented Appler with an Ulster County Certificate of Appreciation from Ulster County Executive Mike Hein and the full Legislature honored him with an award for his 50 years of dedicated service to the community.

Supervisor Al Lanzetta recalled that he, Appler and Chief Bobby Troncillito graduated from Marlboro High School, Class of 1964. He said as Supervisor he has worked with Appler for 7 years, while Appler is entering his 21st year as the Highway Superintendent. Lanzetta thanked everyone “from the heart who has served the community and Gael thank you very much. I appreciate it.” With a catch in his voice, Gael responded to the outpouring of love and appreciation, saying, “It’s been 50 years well spent. I’m proud of my children [and] I love my town. Thank you.”

The Company also honored Jim Kent and Anthony Rodelli for their 35 years of service to the department and ‘Life Service’ to Gael Appler Jr for 25 years of dedication to the fire service.

Daniel Pinnavaia was named the Firefighter of the Year, Richard Martin answered the Most Calls in 2017 and Nick Lofaro and Rob Ahlers were honored as the Co-Junior Firemen of the Year.

In a subsequent interview, Gael Appler said his father was in the fire department, “and as a younger guy we always helped him pick up the hose and everything, so we were a little bit involved.” He said after he got out of the Air Force in 1968 he joined the department, partly “because it’s in the family blood. My uncles Sonny Rhodes and Carl Rhodes, they were in the fire department.”

Appler said the hottest call he went to was at Formanso Paper Recycling on Route 9W and the coldest, at -17 degrees Fahrenheit, was to the Hudson River Fruit Distributors. Without hesitation, Appler said the most rewarding aspect of his service was seeing his two sons, John and Gael Jr., serve in the department.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com