Goldbacks looking for a playoff berth

After winning five games in 2016, Newburgh’s baseball team won one more in 2017 to finish 6-14 after coming close to securing a playoff berth.

“We were alive in the final week. We got knocked out by Pine Bush,” said Scott Seabury, Newburgh coach.

Pine Bush will be the Goldbacks’ final league series when they conclude that part of their schedule, May 10. Next Monday, April 9, the Goldbacks start their first league schedule when they travel to Kingston for the first of three games scattered through the week. Two weeks later, they face Monroe-Woodbury to start that series, which is by followed by three with Middletown.

“Everybody is a tough match-up,” said Seabury, of what his team expects this season.

Senior Ryan Danyluk, a right-handed pitcher, will be the Goldback’s top starter. Lucas Prokosch, sophomore righty, will follow in the second spot. Juniors Matt Merritt, a lefty, and Sean Rafferty, a righty and a third baseman, will also be part of the rotation.

Braxton Landers, a righty, will pitch with Jake Danyluk, a sophomore lefty and a first baseman, with Dylan Gonzalez, a righty sophomore.

Senior Pete Matthews will do the catching. Behind the mound, juniors Matt Barnett and Liam Bywater will play second base. And Bryan Forgione, a senior, will be the shortstop.

Manny Bordoy, a senior, will be the centerfielder. Tyler Santiago, a senior, will play left, and Kevin Wanamaker, a junior, will be the right fielder. Senior Ryan Wing will also play in the outfield.

“We have a good mix of kids,” said Seabury. “We’re looking forward to see what they can do. Hopefully make the playoffs, that’s our main goal.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewpapers.com