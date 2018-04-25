Goldbacks tame Huskies in Cancer Classic

On a night that celebrated him, Newburgh Free Academy’s Ryan Danyluk was the winning pitcher.

Danyluk, who finished treatment for Hodgkins lymphoma in January, went 5 1/3 innings in the Goldbacks’ 4-2 win over the Highland Huskies at Delano-Hitch Stadium.

“It just meant the world,” said Danyluk, whose sickness cost him the fall season. “Just being back, like my coach said, is good enough. But to win, it’s even better.”

But the real win came from weathering treatment and getting back on the field. Danyluk was diagnosed last summer and there has been an outpouring of support from the Newburgh and surrounding communities.

A YouCaring fundraising page set up by Newburgh coach Scott Seabury reached its initial goal within 24 hours. Seabury raised the goal to $25,000 in early August and that was surpassed in September.

In total, the page has raised $28,704 for Danyluk’s medical expenses.

Saturday’s Strike-Out Cancer Classic was a celebration of Danyluk’s recovery and to raise awareness for various types of cancer. Both Newburgh and Highland, which have similar school colors, gold and dark blue, wore the same color shirts to raise awareness for pediatric and colon cancer.

“It was something we looked forward to for a long time,” Seabury said. “There are so many people to thank for putting this thing on. Overall, the crowd was here and our guys were feeding off the energy. It was just a special day all around.”

Danyluk was hoping to pitch the whole game, but he ran into trouble in the sixth when he gave up a double to Max Vidal, who then scored on Matty Malhiero’s single.

That sent Seabury to the mound for Braxton Landers, who finished the game.

As he walked off the mound, Danyluk got a huge ovation from the Newburgh crowd.

“It’s a great feeling,” Danyluk said. “It’s a great cause for cancer research and it felt good to win in front of everybody. It was all for a great cause.”

Starting Danyluk on a night that celebrated his recovery was no coincidence.

“We tried to hold Ryan off,” Seabury said. “We definitely wanted him to pitch this. Just being on the mound is a win in itself, and we tell him that all the time. He pitched outstanding. This was the best he pitched all year and he’s getting stronger and stronger.”

He got some early support from his offense and from the Huskies has two errors resulted in two early Newburgh runs.

After Highland got on the board on Dylan Warren’s sacrifice fly in the fourth, the Goldbacks (2-4) responded with Manny Bordoy’s RBI double. They added another run in the fifth when Pete Matthews walked and scored on an error.

“We’re going to have to grind,” Seabury said. “We have to battle at the plate and we have to play good defense. If we don’t do that, we’re going to lose baseball games. If we play clean like we did tonight, we’re going to be OK.”

By Mike Zummo