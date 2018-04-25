Harvey sworn in as mayor

Torrance Harvey was sworn in as the new mayor of the City of Newburgh on Monday. The former city councilman took the oath of office surrounded by family and friends at Newburgh City Hall.

“There’s a renaissance going on here in the City of Newburgh,” Harvey said shortly after being unanimously appointed by the Newburgh City Council. “We have a new Newburgh… and it will continue to emerge and to be restored to its historical greatness.”

“I want you to know that I, personally, will work every day and every night to earn your trust and your confidence in unifying our community once again,” he told the crowd.

Harvey takes the position after it was left vacant by the passing of Mayor Judy Kennedy this month. He was appointed to serve until January. “I thank you for stepping up,” Councilwoman Patty Sofokles said to Harvey. Councilman Jonathan Jacobson described Harvey, who teaches history at Newburgh Free Academy, as a hard worker and a well-respected member of the community.

“He’s more than a councilman,” Jacobson said. “He’s more than a dutiful husband and father, and he’s more than an educator. Torrance remembers and appreciates how far he has come. He wants to be a mentor to all the youth in the City of Newburgh,” said Jacobson, citing Harvey’s founding of 100 Men for Newburgh, a group working to end gun violence in the city. “You have my total support,” Councilwoman Hillary Rayford told Harvey. “God bless you and your family.”

That evening, Anthony Grice was appointed to the council-member-at-large position left open by Harvey. Grice, who ran for a seat on the city council last year, works as a community schools coordinator for the Newburgh school district. He was also appointed until January. “Truly, I am blessed to have this opportunity,” Grice said Monday.

The swearing in was bitter-sweet, as people were still mourning Kennedy’s passing. “If it wasn’t for Judy, I wouldn’t be here now,” said Councilwoman Ramona Monteverde, who explained that Kennedy convinced her to run for public office. “Judy was not just my mayor, she was a dear friend,” said Councilwoman Karen Mejia. “We crossed generational differences. She was my mentor, both of us going right up to the edge of public service.”

“There will never, ever be another Mayor Kennedy,” Harvey said. On Tuesday, he explained that Kennedy called him to her bedside at the Kaplan Family Hospice to ask him to serve in her stead. Having received a long “to-do list” from her, Harvey pledged to continue on in her footsteps. “The work that she has done over the years shall move forward with consistency,” he said at City Hall. “It shall move forward with dignity, honor and respect.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

