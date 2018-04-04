Huskies run out of steam in opener

Highland’s boys’ lacrosse opened the season with a Saturday victory over Washingtonville, but two days later, Monday, March 27, the Huskies found it cold, both on the field and in the air when they traveled across the Hudson River to Lourdes.

Lourdes jumped out to a 3-0 lead with more than nine minutes left in the first quarter before Highland came back and tied it 3-3 by the end of the period.

And that’s where the chill turned cold for Highland’s offense. The Huskies were scoreless in the second and would only score a pair of goals in the 11-5 loss.

“I think we just ran out of steam,” said Tom Schlappich, Highland’s coach.

Along with some game injuries the Huskies were short-handed for many reasons, and these factors may have contributed to the loss, said Schlappich.

“It’s hard to go four quarters against a quality team like this,” he said “We played a game with very short numbers, and we did it on short rest.”

After Lourdes jumped to a 3-0 lead, Chris Hammond scored with 4:14 left in the first quarter. Roger Hegeman then scored a pair of goals late in the first, including his second with six seconds left in the period.

Jack Young ended Highland’s scoring drought when scored the team’s fourth goal with 2:25 left in the third, and Jesse Weaver scored Highland’s fifth goal with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter.

He was happy with the effort against Lourdes, and Schlappich expects the Huskies, 1-1, up to full strength in a few weeks,

“We showed a lot of heart. We did some really good things today,” he said. “I don’t think the score was indicative of the game.”

By Bond Brungard

