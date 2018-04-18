Lady Goldbacks bring their bats, but lose 9-4

At home Monday, April 9, Newburgh’s softball team found itself down 4-0 when the Lady Goldbacks came to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Casey McKnight then ended the Tiger’s early dominance with an RBI–single in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Newburgh tied it 4-4 with the help of Gabbi Leggett’s two-run homer. The game was tied after the seventh inning before Kingston scored five runs in the eighth to win 9-4.

“What has been a pleasant surprise has been our ability to hit,” said Chris Leggett, Newburgh’s coach.

Newburgh collected 11 hits versus Kingston’s nine, but the Tigers hit the ball well and put it in play to score.

“Kingston’s explosion was a result of a couple of close 3-2 pitches that could have been called either way resulting in walks, and then a seeing-eye double down the right field line to break the inning open,” said Chris Leggett. “Overall we can be a little more disciplined at the plate, but we played competitively with the reigning section champs and probably the best hitting line up in our section.”

Gabbi Leggett also hit a double and finished the game with three runs batted. Maddie Pacione, Newburgh’s starter, fanned 10 in the loss.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com