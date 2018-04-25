Marlboro adopts $56.8 million budget

Last week the Marlboro School Board approved a $56,888,880 budget for the 2018-19 school year, which is a 2.03% increase in proposed expenditures from the current school year. The levy for next year stands at $34,778,968 and is an $830,235 increase over this year. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marlborough Town Hall, 21 Milton Tnpk, Milton.

Superintendent Michael Brooks said this year’s budget theme of ‘Stability and Security’ reflects the priorities of the School Board and the Administration as they developed the budget for next year.

Brooks pointed out that last fall the district’s Standard & Poors credit rating increased from A to A+, making Marlboro, “a very stable, economically viable school district. We’re in a great position, which is very, very important to stay that way. We also want to continue offering high quality academic programs, so keeping our programs in place is an important cornerstone of our approach, especially going into the 2018-19 school year.”

Brooks said several safety enhancements are under consideration: conducting a security analysis, adding a SRO Officer and a school monitor and implementation of protocols for entry to the school buildings along with consistent visitor/staff badges. The district is in the process of enhancing their phone/public address//bell communication systems, upgrade their portable radios and will make improvements to their camera/video system.

Witherow highlighted the increases in costs that are driving the 2018-19 budget: BOCES Services are up by $325,000 to $4.9 million; Salaries/payroll have increased by $445,000 for a total of $26.1 million; Health Insurance has jumped by $100,000 to $7.2 million; ERS/TRS expenses are up by $380,000 to a little over $3 million; while Transportation costs have dropped by $70,000 to $2.9 million.

Witherow said the district is seeing a significant increase of $455,833 in Foundation Aid for a total of $7,544,760.

“Foundation is a base aid that’s not expense driven,” he said.

Witherow pointed out that in all of their aid categories the district will realize an overall increase of approximately $189,000.

On the revenue side of the equation, Marlboro is expecting an increase of $1,152,024 to bring the overall budget in at $56,888,880.

Witherow said, “Last year we came very close to perfectly balancing, just off by $90,000 and that was a surplus,” he said. “This year we’re projecting about a $2.1 million deficit, but it was a planned deficit. It will be a little bit larger than we thought because of the $1.2 million issue with the Newburgh assessment error on the Roseton power plant.” He expects a few years deficits but by the 2022-23 school year there will be an elimination of $1.2 million in expenditures because of a tax certioari case.

Witherow offered estimates of the actual dollar increases: in Marlborough and Plattekill on a home assessed at $200,000 there will be a $322 increase with Basic Star; $253 on Enhanced Star and $380 with no Star exemptions. In Newburgh residents with a $200,000 assessed home will see a $269 increase with Basic Star, a $194 increase with Enhanced Star and $333 with no Star exemption.

