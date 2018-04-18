Mayor Judy Kennedy succumbs to cancer at 73

The City of Newburgh is in mourning this week following the passing of Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy, who died on Sunday following a two-year-long battle with cancer. “We love you,” a message posted to the City of Newburgh website simply read that day.

Kennedy was well-known for her coalition-building and dogged determination in tackling the city’s many socio-economic challenges. First elected mayor in 2011, Kennedy was reelected to a second term four years later. She died at the Kaplan Family Residence Hospice surrounded by her family and friends on Sunday morning. She was 73.

Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer in May, 2016. She kept a busy schedule in the last two years, despite her failing physical health. The mayor presided over city meetings and functions as recently as last month, when she led a Newburgh City Council meeting at City Hall. In signature fashion that evening, she called for civility in debating various issues.

“Be impeccable with your words,” she said in a thin voice. “If we’re going to pull this city together and we’re all going to do what we need to do, then… we must figure out a way to solve conflict and resolve these issues in a way that is civil, in a way that is respectful of other people that don’t agree. We can put all the facts on the table and discuss them with each other.”

A city champion

Condolences poured in from around the state this weekend. “Her passion was seen by all through her activism and through her constant persistence on the issues that mattered most to her residents,” New York State Senator Bill Larkin Jr. said in a statement Sunday. “As a person, she had a heart of gold.”

Many comments about the mayor were posted to social media sites. “Thanks for appreciating this city as much as you did,” Felixia Hodges wrote on Facebook. “It is an honor and privilege to have received words of wisdom, advice and counseling from this lady, my beloved friend, my mayor, Judy Kennedy,” Anthony Grice wrote.

In a cruel blow, the community also learned over the weekend that New York State Assemblyman Frank Skartados had succumbed to cancer on the same day. He was 62.

“Today was a double loss for the Hudson Valley,” U.S. Senator Charles Schumer wrote on Sunday. “Both Assemblyman Frank Skartados and Mayor Judy Kennedy fought every single day to better the lives and communities for residents living in the Hudson Valley .”“We will all deeply miss their strength, love and dedication,” stated District 4 Orange County Legislator Kevindaryan Lujan.

U.S. Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney lauded Kennedy as a champion for the city. “Judy Kennedy and I shared a love for the City of Newburgh, and I saw her in action, working every day to make Newburgh the city that its wonderful people deserve,” Maloney stated. “Judy’s focus and tenacity empowered her to hold the city together through a financial crisis – and to come out the other side stronger.”

A pioneering spirit

Kennedy arrived to the city in 2006 to work on an ailing Grand Street house owned by her son. “My intentions at the time – this was in September of 2006 – was to renovate a house, flip it and go back to Boise, Idaho,” Kennedy said in a video posted to the Independence for Newburgh Facebook page last month. “And, then I met people.”

Kennedy described the people of Newburgh as “passionate” and willing to work hard to create change. “The next thing you know, you’re in love with it, you’re in love with the diversity, and you’re in love with the grittiness, and you want to make a difference…” she said. “I moved me lock, stock and barrel to Grand Street in 2008.”

Kennedy’s pioneering spirit was genuine. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, along the Oregon Trail, which hundreds of thousands of pioneers followed on their journey west during the 19th Century. A mother of four boys, Kennedy had been a homemaker, owning her own bakery and putting herself through college to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Colorado State University.

She worked for the City of Fort Collins, Colorado, as a manager and consultant for Hewlett Packard, and as an IT director for the Albertsons supermarket chain. She later worked as a life coach, studying under author and celebrity self-help expert Tony Robbins. Kennedy was taking a workshop with Robbins in Hawaii during the 9/11 terror attacks.

“That day was supposed to be about relationships,” Kennedy said in an interview with the Mid Hudson Times last year. “He changed his curriculum on the fly.” The wisdom she ended up taking away from the workshop served her for the rest of her life, she said. “When a disaster happens, the way we rise above it is to find our higher cause and to serve,” Kennedy said matter of factly.

When Kennedy decided to run for mayor, the city had barely recovered from multi-year tax hikes following the disastrous city courthouse project, which put the city into the red by $10 million and sent property taxes soaring. Residents were up in arms over the prospect of another major tax increase when Kennedy stepped into the fray.

“My taxes rose close to 50 percent in 2010,” Kennedy said. “I organized and got 1,253 signatures on a petition and took it to Albany to get a control board in here to take control of the taxes,” Kennedy said. In Albany, she was told, if she really wanted to change things, she should run for office.

Kennedy ran as a Democrat, winning the mayoral race with more than 60 percent of the vote. She ran again in 2015. However, she lost the Democratic primary that year, but rejoined the race as the Independence Party candidate and won with almost 50 percent of the vote.

Friends, who honored Kennedy at the Fullerton Mansion last month, recalled the election. “You needed a GPS to find her, she was so far down that ballot,” Mark Carnes said, roasting Kennedy that night.

Slow and steady progress

The city saw a period of growth during her tenure, along with accompanying pains. The zoning code was updated for a more urban and modern city, streamlining the permitting process for residents and small businesses. Fines for littering and garbage dumping were toughened.

The Illuminated Festival became a major event in the Hudson Valley, drawing more than 10,000 people last year. A skatepark was built at Delano-Hitch Park. Tyrone Crabb Park and the People’s Park at the Newburgh Waterfront also came to life.

Community policing increased to slowly improve police-community relations. Police body cameras took the guesswork out of what happened during arrests. A citywide video-surveillance system was beefed up and the new ShotSpotter system enabled police to pinpoint the precise locations of gunshots.

These and other law enforcement-initiatives resulted in a 15 percent reduction in violent crimes from 2016 to 2017, and a dramatic decrease in shootings. According to city police, 2017 had 17 shootings compared to 48 in the previous year.

Yet, all was not rosy. Several fatal shootings of young, innocent, bystanders – most notably the shooting deaths of two young women and the serious wounding of several other young people at a Halloween party in 2016 – broke the heart of the city. The shootings, however, led to a grassroots campaign that brought about better lighting and video surveillance of city streets.

Hundreds of city-owned buildings were sold during the six years Kennedy served as mayor, helping to manage property taxes. And, many millions of gallons of water were saved due to major repairs to the city’s water-distribution system.

Some key hirings also had an impact. City Judge Eddie Loren Williams, appointed in 2014, has presided over a highly successful drug court. When the city’s comptroller was charged with grand larceny, Katie Mack, who had worked in the city finance department for seven years, took the reins with seamless ease. Though his tenure got off to a rocky start in 2014, City Manager Michael Ciaravino drew attention to the presence of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in the city’s drinking-water reservoir at Washington Lake in the spring of 2016. The state assisted the city in switching over to the Catskill Aqueduct soon after.

It was around this time that Kennedy was diagnosed with stage-III ovarian cancer, a type of cancer the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance describes as having a relative five-year survival rate of less than 50 percent. Kennedy underwent surgery and a round of chemotherapy followed. She traveled abroad for treatment in April last year.

Love for Newburgh

“I believe this city has the greatest potential of all the cities in Orange County and across the river, too,” said Kennedy in the Independence for Newburgh video. “There’s the people power here.”

Kennedy has never been shy about expressing her love for her adopted city, which, none could argue, has seen the start of a cultural renaissance under her guidance. The mayor credited city residents for the progress. “What I’ve seen is people who are willing to roll up our sleeves, work, volunteer their time and do the things they need to do,” she said in the post. “We just need to stick together.”

She cited decades of infighting that caused failures on many levels in the city. “No matter who comes up with an idea, there are six groups against it,” she said. “Let’s find a way to have these discussions in a civil way, listening to the pros and cons… taking your time and then doing what’s really right.”

“Find a way to cooperate with each other and keep going,” she said. “All boats rise together and all boats sink together.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com