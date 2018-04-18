Music for Humanity a Noble cause

Headquartered at Outdoors in Chester, in Barry Adelman’s store, co-founders Adelman and Kurt Irmiter have been raising money to assist local high school students in the Hudson Valley since 2005. Officially incorporating as a not for profit in 2007, through concerts, monthly performance nights, raffles, and donations, Music For Humanity (MFH) has awarded scholarships totaling $67,000. This year, $15,000 in scholarship money will be awarded to aspiring college-bound music students with the first place winner receiving $8,000, second place $4,000, and three $1,000 scholarships.

No stranger to the musical stage, co-founder Barry Adelman has been playing an instrument and performing since the age of eleven. Having written 120 original songs as well as performing in many venues, at the age of 68, Adelman is still an inspiration to aspiring artists. Donating the use of his original compositions to MFH performers, Barry’s involvement in MFH began in 2005 while working on the release of his first CD. At this point Barry contacted Kurt Irmiter, with the intent of donating all of the proceeds from his CD sales to MFH.

Since Barry’s involvement, MFH has been a shining example of community fundraising. Reminiscing to a time when he felt an inspirational voice telling him to pursue this scholarship fundraising organization, Adelman attributes the success of his organization to an inspirational line from the movie “Field of Dreams,” If You Build It, He Will Come.

Being very proud and optimistic as to MFH’s continuing efforts to raise scholarship money for local aspiring college-bound students, Adelman referenced internationally acclaimed artists such as Jason Miles, jazz composer, producer, arranger, and keyboardist for Miles Davis, and singer Luther Vandross, as well as Rave Tesar, keyboard player and musical director for Renaissance. Drawing musical acts from a variety of musical genres, Barry is proud of the fact that MFH has hosted folk, classical, jazz, as well as flamenco performers.

With performers playing at the Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall, on the third Saturday of every month for the past eight years,MFH will hold their 95th performance at 7:30 p.m. on April 21. In order to raise money for this year’s scholarship winners, Adelman is requesting volunteers to sell raffle tickets for a drawing which will be held in December.

For aspiring college-bound music students who may be reading this article, the deadline to apply for this year’s scholarship will be May 15. It is hoped that Hudson Valley residents will come out to pack the house on April 21 in order to support this noble cause.

By Matt Barbero