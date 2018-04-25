Newburgh says goodbye to Mayor Judy Kennedy

They prayed, sang songs, recited poetry and told stories about her. They spoke about when they first met her and how she inspired them to keep going. They repeated her message, to work together to carry the City of Newburgh forward.

“Mayor Kennedy, you never seemed to waiver. Courageous, patient, tenacious, humble, your composure strong-willed, firm and fair,” Rev. Bill Scafidi said, reading an open letter to the mayor.

Hundreds of people came to the Newburgh Armory Unity Center last Thursday to say goodbye to Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy, who passed away on April 15.

A call for unity

Most speakers recalled a message of unity when remembering the mayor. “Unity, to be real, must stand the severest strain without breaking,” Scafidi said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi. “Truly, Mayor Kennedy, I recall (the) strain, the diverse public opinion on many issues, and the usual government and civic bickering, headaches, setbacks, all types of political roadblocks and hurdles.”

“You held on,” Scafidi continued. “Amidst the everyday grind within this old river city, you seemed to exude comfort in meeting and in serving in the best possible way you could,” he said. “You held up that light of unity for all to see, brightened by your pride and faith, and energized by your heartfelt compassion.”

People in the audience cried openly throughout the service, which drew hundreds of mourners on that day to honor the mayor, who ushered in a period of economic stability and cultural growth during her six years at Newburgh City Hall.

Kennedy moved to Newburgh in 2006, after having a successful career in IT management at companies including Hewlett Packard. “In 2007, Judy bought the 162 Grand Street house from her son, Kyle, and transformed it into not just a showplace, but also a gathering place,” Kennedy’s assistant Betty Lewis said, reading Kennedy’s obituary.

“In 2011, she ran for mayor and won,” Lewis read. “Her success can be measured in the many new businesses that have opened in the city, the dramatic reduction in crime, the return of vacant buildings to the tax rolls, and the new spirit of optimism pervading Newburgh. During her tenure, the city became more financially stable, as well as cleaner and safer.”

Sen. Bill Larkin Jr. described first meeting Kennedy. “She said, ‘I have a question. How do we work together to make Newburgh the city we all want to live in?’” Larkin said, explaining that her can-do attitude translated into action. “Whenever I got a phone call from her, I took it right away. She didn’t waste time.”

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney also remembered when he first met the Idaho native. “I (said), ‘What are you doing in the City of Newburgh?’ And she looked at me and she said, ‘What are you doing in the City of Newburgh?’”

“Of course, the answer is that we were both called to public service. When I was elected, I moved my office right up the street here, to 123 Grand Street. And, I walked into the city, and she walked into the city.”

Among a myriad of feats, Kennedy helped bring taxes under control, Maloney said. “She helped the revitalization that is going on in the city, she moved through obstacles, she got us all together,” he said. “Being the City of Newburgh mayor is not easy,” especially with a city-manager form of government, Maloney pointed out. The mayor’s “power comes from being able to persuade people,” he explained.

“’Find a way to cooperate with each other and keep going because that’s how we’re going to get there,’” he said, quoting the mayor in the weeks before her passing. “That’s the advice you should hear around your kitchen table for your own family, that’s the advice that makes sense in the City of Newburgh… and that’s the advice I’ll share with everyone I sit with in the United States Congress,” Maloney said. The audience applauded.

At personal peace

“Be strong, be proud,” said Newburgh Ministry’s Colin Jarvis, speaking directly to Kennedy’s friends and family. “We will keep on fighting for this city,” Kennedy’s friend Richard Sonato vowed.

Kennedy “lived and breathed” the City of Newburgh, said former City of Beacon Mayor Steve Gold. “She was a uniter,” he said. “It was, ‘How can we unite everybody? We know there are many problems,’” including crime and poverty, he said, ticking off some of the city’s challenges. “She wanted everybody to solve those problems.”

Gold said he had visited the mayor days before her passing. “She was at peace with her life, she was at peace with what she had accomplished,” he said.

Gold, also the longtime chief of staff to state Assemblyman Frank Skartados, who passed away on the same day as the mayor, addressed the topic of cancer. “Judy approached her personal health the same way she approached the city,” he said. “If there was anybody I thought was going to beat this, it would have been her.”

In a raw, poignant moment, Gold complained of a lack of treatment options for pancreatic and ovarian cancer, the types of cancers which claimed the lives of the assemblyman and the mayor. “The treatments they have out there, when it comes to pancreatic cancer, they don’t work.”

The available options to treat ovarian cancer are also limited, he asserted, noting how Kennedy traveled to Mexico to seek alternative medical treatment. “Cancer has struck everyone’s life,” he said. “We have to bring some of these alternative medicines to (the public).”

A meaningful legacy

Rabbi Phil Weintraub of Congregation Agudas Israel described Kennedy as “a beacon of hope” for the Newburgh community. In the Jewish tradition, he said, the community gathers around families who have lost a loved one. “We sit Shiva,” said Weintraub, speaking about the week-long period after a person’s passing in which family and friends gather together to mourn. “The community says, ‘We don’t want you to be alone. We’re here for you.’ We show up.”

“I think the lesson Major Kennedy taught everyone in this room, was she showed up,” the rabbi said. “If we want to build unity, we have to show up. If we want to build on her legacy, we have to show up.”

Rev. Ron Truncali, pastor of Hudson Valley Christian Church recollected some terrible times in the past – when riots raged and race relations were strained to the breaking point in the city. “We’ve seen some bad times,” he said. “And, some of the best times we’ve seen have been (those) that Judy has brought to Newburgh.”

“She truly brought hope back to Newburgh,” he said. “It wasn’t just a dream.” The pastor went on. “She said, ‘Find a way to cooperate with each other,’” he said. “She fought the good fight of faith. Now it’s time to pick that mantle up and carry it forward.”

