Plattekill lauds its police work

Supervisor Joe Croce noted that the National Council for Home Safety and Security has ranked the Town Plattekill the 21st safest town in New York State, which has 932 towns.

“I think that is something that we all can be proud of,” he said. “Everybody stay diligent and the big words today are ‘if you see something, say something’. I think its a credit to our police force that we’re ranked that high.”

Croce said the detectives recently had a high case load, working on burglary 3rd, assisted with adult protective services, a forcible touching case that was closed with a joint investigation by the NYS Police and the District Attorney’s Office, unattended death, burglary 2nd, fraud, public lewdness, grand larceny 3rd, and assisted the FBI and followed up on a larceny case.

Croce said that all Plattekill Police Officers have completed NARCAN training and are equipped with the NARCAN rescue nasal sprays, that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Croce said Det. Robert Riley has graduated another DARE class, “a fantastic accomplishment…in educating our youth of the dangers of alcohol, drugs and tobacco.

Councilman Darryl Matthews attended the graduation.

“All the kids were very interactive with everything. The kids really appreciated it, especially when they got to yell and scream when Detective Riley gets them going. It [program] works pretty well.”

Croce said DARE is a worthwhile program.

“If it prevents one person from getting involved in things we don’t want them getting involved in, that’s a success as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com