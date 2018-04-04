Project Sailfish takes a dip into Montgomery

A one-million square -foot warehouse is being proposed in the Town of Montgomery.

Dubbed “Project Sailfish,” the warehouse distribution facility will be located near the intersection of Rt. 747 and Rt. 17K and will be built on 189 acres by developer Bluewater Industrial Partners LLC.

During a March 26 planning board meeting, a site plan and zoning change to allow the warehouse to be built on the property were presented. The project calls for one tenant, who has not yet been identified.

“The hope is to try to attract one of a number of national e-commerce tenants who are looking to get into the Orange County market place,” said David Everett, attorney for Whiteman Osterman, & Hanna LLP serving as legal counsel for Project Sailfish.

Project Sailfish will also include 460 parking spaces and an onsite water and sewer tank that will serve the sprinkler system inside the warehouse.

The warehouse will be built on the highest elevation of the site, which Bluewater Industrial Partners LLC is hoping to balance with a “cut and fill perspective,” according to Richard Burrow, from Langan Engineering.

Burrow says he plans on providing the board with further studies, including a traffic study, wetland study and an entrance highway permit, as the project is located close to exit 5A.

Project Sailfish will require approval from multiple agencies, including the New York State Department of Transportation and Orange County Planning Board.

The next planning board meeting is next Monday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.

By Jaspreet Gill

Jgill&tcnewspapers.com