Shawangunk seeks to nullify solar exemptions

Two weeks after passing legislation to regulate solar panels and farms in the town, the Shawangunk board introduced a second bill at its April 19 meeting that would eliminate the property tax exemption for solar installations in the municipality. The local law, which will have a public hearing on May 3, would nullify the 15-year tax exemption for energy systems under the NYS Real Property Tax Law.

The proposed law states that it is in the best interest of the town and its taxpayers to “Assess, levy and collect all taxes for the full value of such systems as determined by the assessor for the town in his or her sole discretion.”

The law would cover all solar installations, and would allow the town to collect revenues from companies establishing solar sites in Shawangunk. “The large solar farms won’t be tax exempt, they’ll be paying taxes,” Town Supervisor John Valk said of the proposed law. “It’s a commercial operation. The assessor doesn’t feel that it will impact the local homeowner, because he feels that the solar unit on the roof sometimes decreases the value of the house because of the extra work of putting a new roof on and such. We won’t have to negotiate a pilot agreement with the solar companies, it’ll be assessed like anything else. That’ll be between the assessor and the companies, and the board will be out of the equation.”

The town does not want to negatively impact homeowners who are installing small-scale solar units on their roofs or in their backyards with the new local law, a concern that was raised at the board’s April 5 meeting by Town Councilman Matthew Watkins.

“Technically it could impact the homeowner if the wrong assessor came in,” Valk said. “That was Matt’s concern at the last meeting that he wants to know more about. We don’t want to hurt the small homeowner who was convinced by a company that this was going to save them money and now it’s going to cost them money. We don’t want to do that either.”

During Thursday’s board meeting, the council approved phase one of the town’s 284 Highway Agreement for 2018 to cover the paving of eight town roads this spring. The road work is slated to begin in the second week of May, with fliers being sent out to residents in advance when the dates are confirmed. As part of the road work, which began last year, Berry Street, Cottage Street, Crittenden Street, Dubois Street, Orchard Street, Park Avenue, Pleasant Avenue and Hulse Street will all be paved this spring at a maximum cost of $108,426, with additional roads to be finalized soon.

Registration is now open for the Town of Shawangunk Summer Camp that will run from July 9 through Aug. 17 at Verkeerderkill Park in Pine Bush. Taking place over the course of six weeks, the annual camp is open to Town of Shawangunk residents at the cost of $320 for the first child, $270 for a second, $220 for a third or $150 for a fourth camper. Non-residents can also attend, with a $395 fee for the first child, $345 for the second, $295 for the third or $225 for the fourth. Parents can either register in person at Shawangunk Town Hall or visit www.shawangunk.org to download the registration forms.

