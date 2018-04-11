Solar company pulls out of Lloyd

After the Lloyd Town Board recently amended their code to prohibit solar farms in residential areas, there was some concern that Cypress Creek, who had proposed a large solar project in a residential area of town, might file a lawsuit over this decision. The company made a significant monetary investment in their project but had not received any approvals from the town.

Recently the company officially withdrew their application to build off of Perkinsville Road in light of significant criticism from surrounding neighbors and a mixed reception from the Town Board.

In a letter, dated March 30, Marisa Scavo, Senior Zoning Manager of Development for Cypress Creek Renewables, made it clear that while the company was disappointed by the town’s actions “we wanted to reach out to thank you all for reviewing our project over the past year. In accordance with the new [solar] law we are formally withdrawing our project application with the Town.”

Scavo offered a few additional comments.

“On a personal note, I truly appreciated the patience and professionalism you all displayed throughout our application process given the situation,” she wrote. “The movement Cypress Creek, and I, fully believe in is the distribution of clean power that is affordable to all residents. We hope one day the Town of Lloyd is also able to realize the benefits of this movement.”

By Mark Reynolds

