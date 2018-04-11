TD Bank Robbery Arrest

Times Community Newspapers
April 11, 2018

On April 10th 2018, City of Newburgh Detectives with the assistance of the City of Port Jervis Police Department, Town of Warwick Police Department, Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center arrested Washingtonville resident Alexander Castineiras, aged 29, in connection with the TD Bank Robbery that occurred on April 5th.

Mr. Castineiras was charged with Robbery in the third degree. He was held pending arraignment in City of Newburgh court on April 11th.

A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the State of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

