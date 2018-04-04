Town of Montgomery Sgt. Barnett retires after 19 years

Dennis Barnett walked out of the Montgomery Town Hall Saturday for the last time ever after 19½ years serving as an officer with the town’s police department.

“He’s a cop’s cop. One of the greatest people you could ever hope to work

with and to have as a friend,” Officer John Hank said of Barnett.

Hank, who organized the farewell ceremony with Police Chief Butch Amthor, has known Barnett since he was 11 years old.

“We both grew up in Maybrook,” Hank said. “We’re both from this community…He still lives in this community and has been giving back to it his entire time here. He will be greatly missed and leaves difficult shoes to fill.”

Barnett walked out with his daughters Raelin and Makaila to the tunes of the Hudson Valley Regional Police Pipes and Drums Band.

He thanked everyone who came to the ceremony, saying “it’s truly humbling to see what a man’s career [can do] and the lives he touches.”

Barnett will still be serving as a part-time officer with the Village of Maybrook, where his father Jim was the longtime officer-in-charge.

By Jaspreet Gill

