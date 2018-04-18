Town of Montgomery weighs revisions to ethics code

Should elected officials serve on their respective town or village ethics board? In the Town of Montgomery, residents say no.

A public hearing on an amendment to the Town of Montgomery Ethics and Disclosure Law was held on April 12. Two changes to the town’s ethics law were discussed by the town board last year with former Attorney Andrew Gilchrist under former Supervisor Michael Hayes. The law, as it currently stands, serves as the code of ethics for town employees and town officials.

“The law that we have proposed here makes the following changes,” says Town of Montgomery Attorney Austin DuBois. “In the current law, which is about 20 pages long, section 203 subsection two says that someone…within the town, the officer of the town or elected official in town, is not eligible to serve on the ethics board…Per state law, it does recommend that there be someone from the town [on the ethics board]. The policy reason behind that is that if people are coming to the ethics board wanting to know what they should do, there should at least be one person with the perspective as an official from the town to be able to lend to that discussion…The second change is that the law, as it exists, restricts any officer from a political party from serving on the ethics board. The way the law exists and the way it would stay is that there could be no more than two people from the same political party on the ethics board and the current changes would take away the restriction of an officer from a political party serving on the ethics board.”

According to DuBois, ethics boards serve a purpose to learn the advisory opinions for town officials in regards to taking a certain course of action that they are not sure is ethical or not. Hypothetically, a town official will go to the ethics board and tell the board what they want to do, ask the board to give it’s opinion and make a decision from there if they are acting in accordance with the ethical laws. The ethics law in the town now involves not only just rendering advisory opinions, but having subpoena power and the ability to fine, etcetera. The state’s recommendation to appoint an elected official is merely a blueprint, and local municipalities have the power to disregard the recommendation.

But residents are asking, why fix something if it isn’t broken?

“This law never had a problem,” says former Town of Montgomery Supervisor Susan Cockburn. “My question is, was it ethical for the town board to allow the ethics board to disintegrate from the strong established state that it was in when [former Supervisor Michael Hayes] took over in 2007? That’s what’s unethical here, to let the ethics board disintegrate. I don’t see any reason that all of a sudden now we have to spend town money on public hearings [to change] the ethics law that wasn’t even viable for five years because [the town board] let it die. I do not believe elected officials should be on the ethics board and knowing the microcosm that this community is, I also do not think that political party officials should be on it.”

After Cockburn lost her seat to former Supervisor Hayes, she says the ethics board ceased to exist. Former members of the ethics board included accountants, fire department volunteers, computer programmers, etcetera.

The first change to the town’s ethics board allowing elected officials to serve brings up the possible issue of a conflict of interest when dealing with town matters. Take the case of Stan Kardel, a name that has been brought up recently during several town board meetings.

“The whole idea is to make it comfortable for the residents, not for the town board,” says Cockburn. “It’s for the general public. [The town board] should know that there’s a judge and jury waiting to hear when they step out of bounds and say, ‘I don’t know who Stan Kardel is,’ and give him a contract that no one else had the opportunity to put a bid in.”

“Who is Stan Kardel?” is a question that the town board has been asked countless times. The question dates back to last year, when Cockburn asked during a December 14 work audit meeting what Kardel will be doing for the town. Hayes responded, “He will be comparable to a project manager for the construction in the Police Department.”

Kardel’s services were never put out to bid. He was hired by the town because Hayes said Kardel is considered to be a professional service, similar to the project manager for the bathrooms at Berea Park, Joseph Vogel.

A June 8 authorization document for contracts for construction management and oversight services states:

“WHEREAS, the Town Board has reviewed the qualifications of Stanley Kardel and Joseph Vogel to perform such construction management services for the aforementioned public works projects, and finds such individuals to have the requisite specialized skills and knowledge to perform such functions.”

Many Montgomery residents questioned what exactly Kardel’s specialized skill set is. Kardel says it is his experience.

“I’ve been a general contractor for more than 40 plus years,” he says.

With Montgomery residents, including current Supervisor Rod Winchell, inquiring about who Kardel is, town board members councilwoman Cindy Voss and councilwoman Sheryl Melick say they do not know who he is and what he was hired to do by the town.

According to Prop New York, a database of real estate sales in New York, in December of 2009 Stanley Kardel and Sheryl Melick sold and purchased a property in Montgomery. Kardel is listed as the buyer and Melick is listed as the seller.

The June 8 authorization document for contracts for construction management and oversight services lists Stanley Kardel as an independent contractor to provide construction management and oversight services on the renovation of the town’s police department facilities with the hourly rate of $50 per hour. The resolution was offered by Councilman Mark Hoyt and seconded by Melick, receiving “Ayes” from all town board members. The resolution was signed by Hayes.

There are no records showing how much Kardel was paid for his services or what work he completed. His company, Kardel Construction, is located in Salisbury Mills.

Kardel says he has not done any work with the town.

“It is on file that I was hired as a consultant for the town,” says Kardel. “But we came to the conclusion, for whatever reason, that I wasn’t going to do anything.”

There are no records stating when or if the town decided to ultimately not hire Kardel.

Does an ethics board still exist?

The issue of term limits was also brought up by a former ethics board member during last week’s public hearing. According to section 203 subsections 5 and 6 of the town’s ethics law, the term of office of ethics board members is three years, consecutive service should not exceed two full terms and an ethics board member should serve until his or her successor has been appointed.

Minutes from a February 2, 2017, town board meeting show a correspondence between Cockburn and Hayes in which Hayes says that no one was re-appointed to the ethics board because there weren’t any claims for people to join once all terms expired.

Technically, that means Joseph Keenan, the first chairman of the ethics board in 2008, is still active in his role. Except, the ethics board currently does not exist. Keenan was appointed in January of 2008 to fill a three year term. He inquired as to if the term limits on the ethics board can be eliminated.

“If you’re going to work on this law maybe consider some changes to section 203 [subsection] six which says consecutive service on the ethics board should not exceed two full terms,” Keenan says to the town board. “To the best of my knowledge, no other board in the town has term limits…legally I should still be on this ethics board.”

The town board decided to leave the public hearing open. No decision has been made on officially adopting the amendments to the Town of Montgomery Ethics and Disclosure Law. Ethics board members will be appointed after a decision has been reached on the law.

