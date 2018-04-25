Valley Central cuts one position to get under tax cap

The Valley Central Board of Education approved a proposed 2018-2019 budget of $104,203,711 at its meeting on Thursday night, and now voters will render the final verdict on May 15 for a spending plan that includes a 4.09 percent tax levy increase. The proposed budget is under the 4.26 percent tax levy limit, as the board decided to cut the proposed addition of an Instructional Technology Teacher that was included in the district’s original plan.

The decision to remove the full-time position with benefits from the budget saved $100,563 from the administration’s initial $104,304,274 proposal. The school board approved the proposed budget by a 5-2 margin, with Trustees Joe Bond, Joseph Byrne, Sonia Lewis, Sarah Messing and Melvin Wesenberg voting in favor of the budget, while Board of Education President Sheila Schwartz and Trustee Brad Conklin voted against the measure.

The proposed budget represents a 2.92 percent increase over last year’s $101,247,326 spending plan, and the 4.09 percent tax levy increase is the highest in the district since the 3.9 percent raise in 2014-2015. After board members raised concerns about the original 4.26 percent tax levy increase at a board session two weeks ago, a special meeting was scheduled for April 16, three days before the final board budget vote. During that meeting, the administration presented the council with four options to make reductions to the budget to lower the tax cap to either 3.9, 3.75, 3.5 or 3.0 percent if they wished. No cuts were initially agreed upon, but subsequently the Instructional Technology Teacher was removed from the plan and the board arrived at the final 4.09 percent tax levy.

Valley Central Superintendent John Xanthis, who argued that the district should present a plan to taxpayers at the levy limit, was pleased that the community will get a chance to support a robust proposed budget. “Let’s have the voters decide,” he said following the board’s April 16 meeting. “In my circles and among teachers, the mindset is that you go to the tax levy number. You don’t know what the number is from year to year. Two years ago it was 0.48. So if you don’t take what you can get, you’ll have a hard time making up that gap. One of the questions tonight was about enrollment, and we haven’t lost enough enrollment to cut teachers or positions. We’re not even close to that. That might happen in the next few years as our elementary grades come through, but we’re not close to a point now where enrollment would lead us to cut positions.”

The proposed budget includes new positions including a High School Health Education Teacher, a HVAC Technician and a Director of Curriculum – ALC Principal at Maybrook, which the administration believes will be a beneficial addition to the district. “We didn’t think there’d be an appetite for just a Director of Curriculum,” Xanthis said. “We had that and it was cut two years ago. In the last couple of years there’s two people over there who are administrators, but they don’t have a principal certification. So at some point, the high school principal has to go to hearings and write suspension letters and things. So our idea was to house this person over there and have a slash-principal. So we have somebody over there in the building, but not running the day-to-day. The people who are over there would still be there, but this person would fill in if there’s times when we have to do discipline that the people there couldn’t do. But the majority of the job would be out in the schools, helping teachers, putting together staff development. It could solve two things – having a principal in the building when needed, but more importantly the person would be out in the buildings.”

By Ted Remsnyder