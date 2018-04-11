Viking girls off to 2-0 start

It snowed earlier in the first week of April, and trying to work around the weather was equal to the task of trying to compete against an opponent.

So Valley Central’s girls’ lacrosse team took the field for just the fourth time this season, including preseason practice, when they traveled to Newburgh for the second game of the season Wednesday, April 4.

It was sunny, but windy and blustery, but the Lady Vikings jumped out with a pair of goals by Oliva Palczewski and Kelsy Trainor. Newburgh’s Erin Mushlit then cut Valley Central’s lead to 2-1 with a goal less than 10 minutes left in the first half.

Valley Central started moving again, leading 6-1 at the half, before winning 9-1 to improve to 2-0. Valley Central beat Pine Bush in the season opener on the last full weekend of March.

“We started out slow and picked it up as the game (went on),” said Brooke Axelson, Valley Central’s coach. “They did a great job.”

Lara Keenan scored late in the first half before adding a pair of goals in the second half. Trainor added a goal in the second half and also finished the game with three goals. Katie Crofoot and Valerie Long also scored for Valley Central.

Newburgh dropped to 0-1 in the their season opener, a game which seemed to be plagued by offensive futility.

“We had some chances,” said Matt Abate, Newburgh’s coach, “and we just put the ball on the ground instead of getting shots off.”

Valley Central had plenty of chances, and Melanie Vaquero, Newburgh’s goalie, was busy watching the ball before finishing the game with 11 saves.

“I think our goalie, going forward and who’s only a sophomore,” said Abate, “she’s going to really help us as season goes on.”

By Bond Brungard

