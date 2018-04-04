Vikings fall in opener

Valley Central’s boys’ lacrosse team opened the season at home Thursday, March 29, against Clarkstown South, and Keith Widas scored with six minutes left in the first quarter to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.

But Valley Central could not contain the visitors, who won 9-4 and dropped the home team to 0-1.

Matt Abatangelo scored two goals for Valley Central, and Widas and Randy Rosario had a goal each. Peter Heurich had 14 saves for the Vikings.

The game was played under overcast skies as fog rolled in through parts of the region. Preseason practice was hampered by wintry weather in March that kept teams indoors for many days, but the Vikings were still able to scrimmage and get ready to compete for the regular season

“We played tough. We played well,” said Tom Stoddard, Valley Central’s coach, of those scrimmages, before the game. “We figured out what works best for us offensively and defensively.”

Valley Central plays Red Hook this season before heading to Long Island for a pair games Friday and Saturday. Next week, the Vikings return to play Warwick, Wednesday April 11.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com