Vista Panorámica celebrates Latino art

Safe Harbors Ann Street Gallery presents Vista Panorámica, a survey of the works of 14 Latino artists living and working in the United States.

In a world that identifies art with North American and European cultures, the Vista Panorámica exhibition offers an alternative view of the diverse expressions and practices that Latino artists are making within the category of contemporary art, and highlights their contribution to American art and culture.

Visitors can expect to see a panoramic selection of works drawn from artists working locally in the Hudson Valley and further afield. The exhibition brings together a broad range of artistic strategies, showcasing the rich vitality of distinctive individual practices that are shaping artistic conversations. Works on display include: sculpture, ceramics, paintings, drawings, video and installations.

For this group, who see themselves primarily as artists, their work is less concerned with identity and more focused on an expansive, multi-generational range of approaches and aesthetics of making. They are part of the global dynamic that promotes contemporary art of our time, creating new forms and languages while pushing the limits of their chosen media. It is through their work that these artists speak for themselves, expressed in diverse media from the conceptual to time-base installation art, to participating in current artistic movements.

Along these lines, the exhibition seeks to capture the diverse ways Latino artists are working today, not confined to one style of aesthetic production, but offering a panoramic view of modes of making while challenging audiences’ expectations of what is considered Latino art.

Featured artists: Bruce Burt, Ada Cruz, Erica Enriquez, Audrey Francis, Juan Granados, Virginia Lavado, Nestor Madalengoitia, Libby Paloma (Collaborator: Ace Lehner), Elisa Pritzker, Rachel Rabinovich, Camilo Rojas, William Rodriquez, Julie Torres and Jacob Zurilla.

The gallery is located at 104 Ann Street in Newburgh, and hours are: Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 – 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Newburgh Last Saturday: until 8 p.m.

For more information regarding Vista Panorámica, or the Ann Street Gallery, contact Virginia Walsh, Director at 784-1146 or vwalsh@annstreetgallery.org, or visit annstreetgallery.org.

The exhibition was curated by Virginia Walsh and will be on view through Saturday, May 19.